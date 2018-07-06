  1. Home
BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/07/06 12:10
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Washington 11 6 .647
Connecticut 10 8 .556
Atlanta 8 8 .500
Chicago 6 12 .333
New York 5 13 .278
Indiana 2 17 .105 10
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Phoenix 14 5 .737
Seattle 13 5 .722 ½
Los Angeles 12 7 .632 2
Minnesota 11 7 .611
Dallas 9 8 .529 4
Las Vegas 7 12 .368 7

___

Thursday's Games

Washington 86, New York 67

Minnesota 83, Los Angeles 72

Dallas 90, Indiana 63

Phoenix 84, Connecticut 77

Las Vegas 84, Chicago 80

Friday's Games

Seattle at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Washington at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Connecticut at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Dallas at New York, 3 p.m.

Phoenix at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 7 p.m.<