BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|11
|6
|.647
|—
|Connecticut
|10
|8
|.556
|1½
|Atlanta
|8
|8
|.500
|2½
|Chicago
|6
|12
|.333
|5½
|New York
|5
|13
|.278
|6½
|Indiana
|2
|17
|.105
|10
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Phoenix
|14
|5
|.737
|—
|Seattle
|13
|5
|.722
|½
|Los Angeles
|12
|7
|.632
|2
|Minnesota
|11
|7
|.611
|2½
|Dallas
|9
|8
|.529
|4
|Las Vegas
|7
|12
|.368
|7
___
|Thursday's Games
Washington 86, New York 67
Minnesota 83, Los Angeles 72
Dallas 90, Indiana 63
Phoenix 84, Connecticut 77
Las Vegas 84, Chicago 80
|Friday's Games
Seattle at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Washington at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Connecticut at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Dallas at New York, 3 p.m.
Phoenix at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
Washington at Seattle, 7 p.m.<