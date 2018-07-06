Indiana GOP leaders call on AG to resign amid groping claims

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Top Republican leaders in the Indiana Statehouse are calling for Attorney General Curtis Hill to resign after a week of negative stories drawing into question their handling of groping allegations against him.

Gov. Eric Holcomb, House Speaker Brian Bosma and Senate leader David Long all issued statements Thursday evening calling on Hill to step down.

An internal legislative memo detailing the allegations was leaked to media outlets earlier this week. The memo says four women accused Hill of inappropriate touching, including a lawmaker who said he groped her after she had told him to back off for touching her moments earlier.

Hill has denied the accusations and called the inquiry into his conduct a "prejudicial investigation that is deeply troubling."

His office did not respond to a request for comment Thursday evening.