AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

During the past week Mexico elected Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador as its first leftist president in decades even as Nicaragua say a continuing wave of protests about its own leftist leader, President Daniel Ortega and his wife Rosario Murillo, who is also the vice president.
Chile has seen an uprising by women, spearheaded by college students demanding stricter laws and protections against sexual harassment.
In the World Cup, Argentina was sent packing by a powerful French squad, while Brazil has made it to the quarterfinals, to the delight of its fans.
In Peru, locals celebrated the day of Saint Peter, while in Bolivia, indigenous women participated in the Miss Cholita beauty pageant.
Guatemala hosted U.S. Vice President Mike Pence as the last stop of a lightning Latin America tour. The country is still trying to recover from the eruption at the Volcano of Fire.
Curated by Panama Photojournalist Arnulfo Franco