Ex-Thailand navy SEAL dies while working to save boys from cave

The long-running effort to save children in Thailand's Tham Luang Nang Non cave has claimed its first victim on Friday, when a former Thai Navy SEALs member died of lack of oxygen.

The rescuer, identified as a 37-year-old Samarn Poonan, was working as a volunteer, SEAL commander Arpakorn Yookongkaew told a news conference on Friday morning. Samarn died while diving to place oxygen canisters along a potential route for the upcoming extraction attempt, However, the man run out of oxygen himself and lost consciousness while trying to return.

"We are trained to expect risks at anytime," Arpakorn said. "It's part of the job."

"But even though we have lost one man, we still have faith to carry out our work."

The children remained trapped in the underground complex as authorities mull over ways to extract them.

The diver's death serves as a reminder of the risks that the boys face. When asked how the children could be extracted safely when an ex-SEAL lost his life on his way back, Arpakorn said the rescuers would take more precautions with children.

Thailand's Navy SEALs boast close links, inlcuding joint elements of training, with the US Navy SEALs.

dj/aw (dpa, AFP, AP)