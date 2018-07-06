After 10 years in China, Taiwanese man lists 8 ways life is better in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- After having lived and worked in Shanghai for 10 years and returned home for one year, a Taiwanese man refutes the myth that life is somehow better for his countrymen in China by creating a list showing most aspects of life are in fact far better in Taiwan.

On the one-year anniversary of returning to Taipei, after a 10-year stint in Shanghai, a Taiwanese man surnamed Wang (王) composed a Facebook post on July 3 which compared the pros and cons of living in China versus living in Taiwan and questioned "I don't get why Taiwan is supposedly so inferior (to China)?" Within three days, the post had garnered nearly 6,000 likes and 1,500 shares.

The following is Wang's assessment of the pros and cons of living in China versus Taiwan, based a comparison of the two commercial hubs of the two countries - Shanghai and Taipei:

1. Utility bills

Utility bills in Shanghai are 1.4 to 1.6 times that of Taipei, as are the cost of most things in the first-tier city. Unless one's salary is 1.4 times that of Taiwan, one will feel poorer and might as well just work in Taipei.

2. Trash

Tossing trash is really simple in Shanghai, just grab any bag and throw it away, it's really convenient. While in Taipei one needs to speed a lot of time to sorting it, which is very tiresome, however it is much more sustainable for the environment.

3. Restaurants

In Shanghai, the food in cheap restaurants does not only taste very good, but also one is likely to get diarrhea. Even the food in expensive restaurants is not very good, only in the super expensive places can one get a decent meal. However, in Taipei, even cheap restaurants are tasty and there is no fear of getting diarrhea, while expensive restaurants are insanely good.

4. Taxis

Despite being both smelly and dirty, taxis in Shanghai may not necessary give you a ride, and they incessantly blow their horns. While in Taipei taxis are easy to hail, the drivers have a good attitude, the cabs are usually immaculately clean, and the fare is cheaper.

5. Metro

Before entering the Shanghai Metro, one has to first go past a phalanx of X-ray machines security screeners due to intense feer of terrorism. Meanwhile in the Taipei Metro, Sunflower Movement students and elderly pension reform protestors alike can just waltz right in.

6. Payments

Everything can now be purchased with a mobile phone in Shanghai, online payments are very convenient, data on all transactions is available for everyone (including the government) to see. In Taipei, many stores still do not even accept credit cards, but at least the privacy of the purchasers can still be ensured.

7. Health care

Those without health insurance should not go because medical bills are astronomical in Shanghai without insurance. In contrast, healthcare in Taipei is cheap, convenient and has good quality.

8. Schools

Parents need to pass the interview at the school they wish to send their children to in Shanghai. In addition to status and wealth, schools consider the height and weight of the parents of prospective students. Students will be denied admission if their parents that are too fat or too short. But in Taipei, if students are willing to enroll, the school will weep for joy.

In conclusion, Wang feels that Taiwanese lack self confidence, it's not fair to compare Taiwan with a country that has a population 55 times larger. To put things in perspective, Wang said that the value of Taiwan's stock market is already bigger than that of G7 member Italy or those of Portugal and Spain combined, and the same could be said of the dividends paid out.

Wang pointed out that Taiwan does not have to worry about terrorist bombings, public safety is relatively good, and waste management and public transportation are more progressive than China. Unlike China, these things will not be taken away by the government when "people do something wrong," said Wang.