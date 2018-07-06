Thursday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Texas
|022
|300
|000—7
|8
|3
|Detroit
|000
|301
|001—5
|12
|2
Gallardo, R.Rodriguez (6), Diekman (8), Kela (9) and Kiner-Falefa; Boyd, Lewicki (5), Farmer (7), Stumpf (8), Alcantara (9) and Hicks. W_Gallardo 3-0. L_Boyd 4-7. Sv_Kela (21). HRs_Texas, Guzman (8), Gallo (21). Detroit, Goodrum (8).
___
|Baltimore
|000
|010
|100—2
|5
|1
|Minnesota
|002
|100
|02x—5
|9
|0
Cashner, Scott (7), Brach (8) and Joseph, Sisco; Slegers, Reed (7), Hildenberger (8), Rodney (9) and Wilson. W_Slegers 1-0. L_Cashner 2-9. Sv_Rodney (18). HRs_Baltimore, Schoop 2 (10). Minnesota, Morrison (10).
___
|Chicago
|000
|002
|010—3
|6
|0
|Houston
|000
|020
|002—4
|8
|0
Rodon, Minaya (7), Cedeno (8), Rondon (8), Soria (9) and Narvaez; Verlander, Devenski (8), Smith (9) and Stassi. W_Smith 3-1. L_Soria 0-3. HRs_Chicago, Narvaez (2), Garcia (3). Houston, Altuve (8).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Miami
|160
|200
|030—12
|14
|0
|Washington
|000
|145
|40x—14
|12
|1
Lopez, Conley (6), Rucinski (6), Peters (7) and Realmuto; Hellickson, J.Rodriguez (5), Kelley (6), Kintzler (7), Miller (8), Herrera (8), Doolittle (9) and Severino, Kieboom. W_Kelley 1-0. L_Conley 2-1. Sv_Doolittle (22). HRs_Miami, Anderson (6), Prado (1), Bour (14). Washington, Turner 2 (11).
___
|Atlanta
|200
|000
|000—2
|3
|1
|Milwaukee
|130
|000
|03x—7
|7
|0
Fried, Carle (4), S.Freeman (7), Winkler (8) and Flowers; Chacin, Jennings (8) and Kratz. W_Chacin 7-3. L_Fried 1-3. Sv_Jennings (1). HRs_Milwaukee, Perez (5).