Brunson grabs record-breaking rebound in Lynx win

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Rebekkah Brunson grabbed 12 boards while becoming the leading rebounder in WNBA history, helping the Minnesota Lynx beat the Los Angeles Sparks 83-72 on Thursday.

Brunson began the night in third place with 3,306 rebounds. She passed Lisa Leslie (3,307) early on and overtook Tamika Catchings (3,316) when she grabbed Candace Parker's missed 3-pointer with 7:17 left in the fourth quarter.

Minnesota coach Cheryl Reeve was ejected on the following play for arguing a call, but Brunson was later recognized with a standing ovation from the crowd and a hug from Lynx owner Glen Taylor when the achievement was announced during the ensuing media timeout.

Brunson also had 15 points in her 82nd career double-double, putting her ahead of Yolanda Griffith for sixth on the WNBA career list.

Sylvia Fowles added 27 points, nine rebounds and a career-high seven assists for the Lynx (11-7), who bounced back from their first loss in eight games.

Candace Parker led the Sparks (12-7) with 22 points.

MYSTICS 86, LIBERTY 67

WASHINGTON (AP) — Elena Delle Donne scored 11 of her 21 points in the fourth quarter to help Washington pull away for the win.

Natasha Cloud had 10 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds in the first double-double of her career. LaToya Sanders added 14 points for the Mystics (11-6).

Washington used a 15-5 run to open a 71-59 lead early in the fourth quarter. The Liberty (5-13) got the deficit within single digits twice and then the Mystics closed the game on an 8-0 run.

Tina Charles had 26 points and 12 rebounds for New York. Epiphanny Prince added 11 points.

WINGS 90, FEVER 63

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Azura Stevens scored a career-high 26 points, and Dallas never trailed.

The Wings (9-8) opened the game with an 8-0 run and pulled away with a 19-4 run that ended at 33-16 early in the second quarter. The Fever (2-17) got as close as 47-36 early in the third quarter, but Dallas extended the lead to 65-41 and closed the game on a 7-0 run to take its largest lead at the final score.

Liz Cambage added 17 points and nine rebounds and Aerial Powers scored 11 for the Wings.

Candice Dupree had 21 points and Cappie Pondexter scored 12 for the Fever.