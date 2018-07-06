|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Betts Bos
|68
|260
|66
|88
|.338
|Altuve Hou
|89
|349
|57
|116
|.332
|Segura Sea
|80
|333
|60
|110
|.330
|JMartinez Bos
|83
|318
|60
|104
|.327
|Simmons LAA
|76
|282
|42
|89
|.316
|MDuffy TB
|70
|277
|26
|87
|.314
|Trout LAA
|87
|300
|67
|93
|.310
|MMachado Bal
|85
|328
|42
|101
|.308
|Rosario Min
|83
|332
|57
|102
|.307
|Brantley Cle
|74
|301
|45
|92
|.306
|Home Runs
JMartinez, Boston, 26; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 24; Judge, New York, 24; Lindor, Cleveland, 23; NCruz, Seattle, 22; Gallo, Texas, 21; Stanton, New York, 21; Betts, Boston, 21; MMachado, Baltimore, 21.
|Runs Batted In
JMartinez, Boston, 71; Haniger, Seattle, 62; Lowrie, Oakland, 59; MMachado, Baltimore, 59; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 58; Gattis, Houston, 57; KDavis, Oakland, 57; Judge, New York, 57; Mazara, Texas, 56; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 56.
|Pitching
Severino, New York, 13-2; Kluber, Cleveland, 12-4; Snell, Tampa Bay, 11-4; Morton, Houston, 10-2; Porcello, Boston, 10-3; Rodriguez, Boston, 10-3; Happ, Toronto, 10-4; GCole, Houston, 9-2; McCullers, Houston, 9-3; Verlander, Houston, 9-4.