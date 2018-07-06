  1. Home
2018/07/06 11:34
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 68 260 66 88 .338
Altuve Hou 89 349 57 116 .332
Segura Sea 80 333 60 110 .330
JMartinez Bos 83 318 60 104 .327
Simmons LAA 76 282 42 89 .316
MDuffy TB 70 277 26 87 .314
Trout LAA 87 300 67 93 .310
MMachado Bal 85 328 42 101 .308
Rosario Min 83 332 57 102 .307
Brantley Cle 74 301 45 92 .306
Home Runs

JMartinez, Boston, 26; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 24; Judge, New York, 24; Lindor, Cleveland, 23; NCruz, Seattle, 22; Gallo, Texas, 21; Stanton, New York, 21; Betts, Boston, 21; MMachado, Baltimore, 21.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 71; Haniger, Seattle, 62; Lowrie, Oakland, 59; MMachado, Baltimore, 59; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 58; Gattis, Houston, 57; KDavis, Oakland, 57; Judge, New York, 57; Mazara, Texas, 56; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 56.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 13-2; Kluber, Cleveland, 12-4; Snell, Tampa Bay, 11-4; Morton, Houston, 10-2; Porcello, Boston, 10-3; Rodriguez, Boston, 10-3; Happ, Toronto, 10-4; GCole, Houston, 9-2; McCullers, Houston, 9-3; Verlander, Houston, 9-4.