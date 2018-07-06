  1. Home
  2. World

Thursday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/07/06 10:52
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Baltimore 000 010 100—2 5 1
Minnesota 002 100 02x—5 9 0

Cashner, Scott (7), Brach (8) and Joseph, Sisco; Slegers, Reed (7), Hildenberger (8), Rodney (9) and Wilson. W_Slegers 1-0. L_Cashner 2-9. Sv_Rodney (18). HRs_Baltimore, Schoop 2 (10). Minnesota, Morrison (10).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Miami 160 200 030—12 14 0
Washington 000 145 40x—14 12 1

Lopez, Conley (6), Rucinski (6), Peters (7) and Realmuto; Hellickson, Rodriguez (5), Kelley (6), Kintzler (7), Miller (8), Herrera (8), Doolittle (9) and Severino, Kieboom. W_Kelley 1-0. L_Conley 2-1. Sv_Doolittle (22). HRs_Miami, Anderson (6), Prado (1), Bour (14). Washington, Turner 2 (11).