Thursday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Baltimore
|000
|010
|100—2
|5
|1
|Minnesota
|002
|100
|02x—5
|9
|0
Cashner, Scott (7), Brach (8) and Joseph, Sisco; Slegers, Reed (7), Hildenberger (8), Rodney (9) and Wilson. W_Slegers 1-0. L_Cashner 2-9. Sv_Rodney (18). HRs_Baltimore, Schoop 2 (10). Minnesota, Morrison (10).
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Miami
|160
|200
|030—12
|14
|0
|Washington
|000
|145
|40x—14
|12
|1
Lopez, Conley (6), Rucinski (6), Peters (7) and Realmuto; Hellickson, Rodriguez (5), Kelley (6), Kintzler (7), Miller (8), Herrera (8), Doolittle (9) and Severino, Kieboom. W_Kelley 1-0. L_Conley 2-1. Sv_Doolittle (22). HRs_Miami, Anderson (6), Prado (1), Bour (14). Washington, Turner 2 (11).