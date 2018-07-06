Thai police say 56 still missing from Phuket boat capsize

PHUKET, Thailand (AP) — Thai police say 56 people are still missing in waters off the resort island of Phuket after a storm capsized a diving boat packed with tourists.

The commander of Phuket Provincial Police, Teerapol Tipcharoen, says seas have calmed since the accident Thursday evening and the search is ongoing.

The boat was carrying 105 people, including 93 tourists, 11 crew and one tour guide when it toppled in 5-meter (16-foot) -high seas Thursday. One Chinese male passenger has been confirmed dead, and at least 12 people hospitalized.

Another boat also overturned off Phuket on Thursday. Officials said all 42 on board have been rescued.