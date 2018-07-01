Upcoming Events in Taipei July 6 - July 15

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Over the coming week as the World Cup edges towards the final match, and the summer heat starts to really climb, there are a ton of fun events happening all over Taipei. Stay cool, and enjoy the summer days with pool parties, market events and music performances.

Here are some events to look out for over the coming week from July 6 to July 15.

Festivals and Exhibitions

This weekend at Songshan Creative and Cultural Park, embrace the summer heat with a local music festival being held from Saturday, July 7 to Sunday, July 8. The “Little Summer 小暑” Fest is being hosted by the “相知音樂 B'tween” record label. For those itching for some indie music, and those who are curious to check out the state of Taiwan’s underground music scene, this is your chance. Music starts at 3:00 p.m. both days.





For those interested in seeing the work of some of Taiwan’s best local designers and craftspeople, this weekend, July 7-8, Huashan 1914 Creative Park is the place to be. Huashan is hosting the two day “Weave My Dream” market event, that is part exhibition and part market. The venue will include fashion shows and some small performances. Quality products from Taiwan’s clothing designers, leather workers, jewelers and a wide variety of other arts and crafts will be on display and available for purchase. The Market runs from 11 p.m. to 7 p.m.



Next weekend from July 13 to July 15 is the annual ART FORMOSA exhibition, displaying galleries from a variety of artists at the Songshan Creative and Cultural Park, and the nearby Eslite Hotel. Galleries from over 30 artists and collectives from throughout the region will be displayed. For those interested in checking out the current generation of artists in Asia, this is an excellent opportunity.

Next Saturday, July 14, celebrate the birth of the French Republic with a French Bastille Day party (Fête Nationale Française), being hosted by the Association des Français de Taïwan. There will be live music, a French market, and plenty of food and drink with a friendly crowd. Come to the Ivy Palace in Datong district for a taste of France in Taipei. Event officially starts at 6:30 p.m.

Music, Entertainment, Etc

If you are looking for a chill place to spend your Saturday evenings, then be sure to give Taipei’s hippest new riverside hangout a try. Pier 5 is a new chic area with restaurants, bars, and a promenade by the Tamsui River. Each Saturday for the rest of the summer, Pier 5 and Mary Jane Pizza will be hosting Sunset Sessions, with DJs and occasional drink or food specials. “Go for a drink, stay for the atmosphere.”

The next Mango Pool Party in Gongguan is happening on Saturday July 7, so get your swim suits ready. This Saturday is Mango Pool Party 3: International Day. Come for sun and summer fun, and a great line up of DJs to set the atmosphere. Entry is NT$300. Beers are buy one get one free from noon to 3:00 p.m. Mango is also hosting a special World Cup inspired Penalty Kick Shoot-out Game from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m.

If you are looking for another Pool Party on Sunday, July 8, then the W Taipei’s Summer Crush Pool Party hosted by WOOBAR has got you covered. The W Taipei Hotel is opening their pool to the public each sunny Sunday this summer with drinks and DJs available. The outdoor pool is open from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m, cost is NT$1,200, and includes a drink.

On Saturday, July 7 Your Space (社群空間) near the Songshan Creative and Culture Park will be hosting a second-hand market event. Swapping and bartering is encouraged at the event, which seeks to recycle used items that might still be of use to someone out there. There will be DJs, and food and drinks available for purchase.

On Sunday, July 15 pet lovers are invited to the PAINT SIP art space near Taipei 101 for an afternoon to Paint Your Pet. Pet owners are encouraged to bring their pets for a relaxing social afternoon of animal fun and creativity. The event is NT$1,600 per person (or NT$1,400) if you sign up as a group and starts at 1:00 p.m.

National Concert Hall and Theater





The National Symphony Orchestra will be performing Parsival by German composer Richard Wagner on Friday, July 6 and Sunday, July 8. For fans of the NSO or classical music it is certain to be an enjoyable performance. Tickets are available here.

July 6-8, will be the last opportunity to see the 2018 Innovation Series, a series of performances from three young choreographers each with a unique style. The three short productions in the series were inspired by Igor Stravinsky's "The Rite of Spring:" Lin Su-lien's “Hey! Lady, Please Look at Me!,” Liu Yen-cheng's “The End of Journey,” and Liu Kuan-hsiang's “All about Brutality.” Tickets for the show are NT$800 and can be purchased online.

At the National Theater this weekend (July 6-8), there will be four performances of “The Edge of Heaven,” (天堂邊緣) a musical in Mandarin about reincarnation and making amends.





For a quality chorus performance, check out the 2018 NTNU Chorus Summer Tour Concert being held at the national concert hall on Thursday, July 12. Tickets are still available for the evening performance, which starts at 7:30 p.m.



2018 FIFA World Cup

There are a number of places around Taipei where you can watch your favorite teams compete in the 2018 FIFA World Cup over the next few weeks. We’ve compiled a list on great local bars and restaurants to watch the games. Be sure to check out their schedules, as each location may show some or all World Cup games and provide various game deals and specials.

For some remaining games of the World Cup, the public is invited to enjoy them on large screens at the MAJI Square World Cup Parties. With plenty of space, along with food and drinks available nearby, with DJs before and after the games, MAJI Square is a fine place to enjoy the games with friends. Booking for VIP seating available.

Regular Hangouts

If you want to put your English to use and enjoy an open forum to discuss different topics and hear presentations in English, check out the iEnglish Club English Gathering every Saturday.

If you're looking for a family friendly group to practice your English or your Chinese, consider checking out events with Language Exchange Taipei. They are having a free language exchange on Sunday afternoon at Lifehouse Taipei.

The LEIT Language Exchange group regularly hosts a huge number of activities. Check their events page for friendly hangouts and language exchange opportunities. This Saturday, July 7 there is a social networking event at the EPL Steakhouse and Lounge.

For the rest of the year, Taiwan’s Bobwundaye bar on Heping rd. in Da’An District bar will be hosting Wednesday Open Mic Nights for anyone who wants to share a little bit of their musical or artistic talent with an audience. The floor is open for performances from 10:00 p.m.

Everyone’s favorite Irish bar in Gongguan near NTU, James Joyce, is also hosting live music every weekend. This week you can check out Mark Darvill & Vicky Sun on Saturday, July 7. The music starts at 8:00 p.m. Check the James Joyce event page for other upcoming acts.

If you have a love of Indian food and culture, then you can always stop by the Mayur Indian Kitchen location on Songjiang Road, where they have regular dance performances or Indian music for dining customers on Saturday nights. On Saturday July 14, the Lily Dance group will offer a Bollywood performance. Space may be limited, so call to reserve a spot, and check their calendar for more upcoming events.

For those new to Taipei, or who have been here a while but still haven’t seen all the city has to offer, consider taking a walking tour with "Like it Formosa.” Tours happen regularly every week, with four different types of tours to choose from, depending on what you want to see.

And depending on your interests, check this list of meet up groups regularly to see if there is anything up your alley.



