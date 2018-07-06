  1. Home
BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/07/06 10:14
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Washington 11 6 .647
Connecticut 10 7 .588 1
Atlanta 8 8 .500
Chicago 6 11 .353 5
New York 5 13 .278
Indiana 2 17 .105 10
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Phoenix 13 5 .722
Seattle 13 5 .722
Los Angeles 12 7 .632
Minnesota 11 7 .611 2
Dallas 9 8 .529
Las Vegas 6 12 .333 7

___

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

Dallas 90, Indiana 63

Washington 86, New York 67

Minnesota 83, Los Angeles 72

Connecticut at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Seattle at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Washington at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Connecticut at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.<