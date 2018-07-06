BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|11
|6
|.647
|—
|Connecticut
|10
|7
|.588
|1
|Atlanta
|8
|8
|.500
|2½
|Chicago
|6
|11
|.353
|5
|New York
|5
|13
|.278
|6½
|Indiana
|2
|17
|.105
|10
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Phoenix
|13
|5
|.722
|—
|Seattle
|13
|5
|.722
|—
|Los Angeles
|12
|7
|.632
|1½
|Minnesota
|11
|7
|.611
|2
|Dallas
|9
|8
|.529
|3½
|Las Vegas
|6
|12
|.333
|7
___
|Wednesday's Games
No games scheduled
|Thursday's Games
Dallas 90, Indiana 63
Washington 86, New York 67
Minnesota 83, Los Angeles 72
Connecticut at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Chicago at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Seattle at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Washington at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Connecticut at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.<