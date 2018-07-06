ActPro to Install Pioneer Japan Made Automated Currency Exchange Machines at Approximately 350 Sightseeing Spots in Japan

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 5, 2018--ActPro Co., Ltd installed approximately 350 units of SMART EXCHANGE automated currency exchange machine in Japan within 2 years. The machines can exchange 12 foreign currencies.

Applying simple to use touch screen operation, the automated currency exchange machines that are made in Japan, have greatly benefited Japan’s tourists.

The machines are installed at various sightseeing spots, major airports, stations, shopping malls, temples and shrines etc. As the result, Japan has been transformed from a situation of shortage of money exchange locations to having various locations and therefore convenience to exchange foreign currencies at almost anywhere.

In 2017, Japan received a record breaking 28.69 million foreign visitors as the result of the efforts of both public and private sector and cooperation between them. This represents 461% growth in the last 6 years, since 2011.

To resolve inconveniences and improve experience of international travelers around the world, ActPro Co., Ltd is going to start to seek potential partners in Thailand, Singapore, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan and Malaysia etc. in July 2018.

Company Profile Company Name: ActPro Co., Ltd CEO: Manabu Shintani (Mr.) Headquarters: Wenpeng Building 2F, 3-6-7, Kandakajicho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, 101-0045, Japan TEL: +81-3-5289-4400 FAX: +81-3-5289-4401 Services: SMART EXCHANGE automated currency exchange machine and Commercial Property Consulting Services etc

URL Website: https://www.actpro.co.jp/en/index.html FB: https://www.facebook.com/actprosmartexchange/ IG: https://instagram.com/smart_exchange/ GPS Navigator: https://smartexchange.jp/en/ Email: main@actpro.co.jp

