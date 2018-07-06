Toyoko Inn Seoul Gangnam Grand Opening July 6 Opening Event

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 5, 2018--On July 6, 2018, Toyoko Inn Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Ota-ku, Tokyo, CEO: Maiko Kuroda) will open its 9th hotel (with 313 guest rooms) in Korea, the Toyoko Inn Seoul Gangnam.

The opening event will run from opening day until August 5. (See below for details)

Official Toyoko Inn Homepage: https://www.toyoko-inn.com/korea Toyoko Inn Seoul Gangnam: https://www.toyoko-inn.com/korea/search/detail/00282

Seoul Gangnam Opening – Background

After the opening of the first Toyoko Inn in Tokyo in 1986, the company expanded into a chain of hotels with a total of 58,419 rooms (as of July 6, 2018). A specialized hotel offering relaxation, cleanliness, and comfort, the company is much loved by its customers.

Since opening in Korea in 2008, we have been providing our “Sincere Service” model, which caters to women’s tastes just like in Japan, providing our guests with full relaxation and comfort. Moreover, in order to create local employment opportunities and provide support for re-employment, all hotel staff including managers are hired locally.

To accommodate our Korean customers, as of July 6, 2018 we will have a total of 3,177 guest rooms in Korea.

We at Toyoko Inn hope to continue increasing our opportunities to host guests in Korea with the advantages that only Toyoko Inn can offer. With these goals in mind, Toyoko Inn Seoul Gangnam, the 9th Toyoko Inn Hotel in Korea, will be opened.

About the Hotel

As home to the headquarters of large corporations and IT companies, Seoul’s Gangnam has many tall buildings as well as the huge COEX Convention Center. It is known as the best business area in Seoul.

A 5-minute walk from Gangnam Station, Toyoko Inn Seoul Gangnam is also close to Gangnam’s main streets, which are famed for business and tourism. After getting off the Gimpo International Airport limousine bus at the “Gangnam Station” bus stop, it is a 10-minute walk.

There are 4 types of guest rooms, single, double, twin, and triple. In addition, we operate two “Heartful Twin” (registered utility model in Japan) guest rooms exclusive to our company, which offer ease of use for the visually impaired and for senior citizens. By caring for our customers, we offer both satisfaction and safety for a wide range of guests. We also offer complimentary breakfast service as one of our customer services. Free Wi-Fi is installed in all the rooms, and we take great care to ensure that there is no inconvenience for guests using their own personal laptops, smartphones, and tablets.

[Toyoko Inn knows the importance of having close ties with local culture.] • Since Toyoko Inns have no interior restaurants, guests patronize restaurants outside the hotel. • All staff including managers are employed locally. Including managers, there are about 60 employees working at Toyoko Inn Seoul Gangnam.

