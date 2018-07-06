  1. Home
BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/07/06 08:56
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Washington 11 6 .647
Connecticut 10 7 .588 1
Atlanta 8 8 .500
Chicago 6 11 .353 5
New York 5 13 .278
Indiana 2 16 .111
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Phoenix 13 5 .722
Seattle 13 5 .722
Los Angeles 12 6 .667 1
Minnesota 10 7 .588
Dallas 8 8 .500 4
Las Vegas 6 12 .333 7

___

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

Washington 86, New York 67

Indiana at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Connecticut at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Seattle at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Washington at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Connecticut at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.<