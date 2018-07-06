Aspiral™ Sales Expand in Hubei Province, China, with New Partner

MELBOURNE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 5, 2018--Fluence Corporation Limited (ASX:FLC) is pleased to announce another contract award to deliver an MABR-based Aspiral™ smart packaged solution in China. This latest contract win is for a 200 m 3 /day wastewater treatment plant for a highway service area in Xiaogan, Hubei Province, in China. The project calls for two (2) Aspiral™ L4 units to be commissioned and operational by August 2018. This MABR-based installation is Fluence’s second in Hubei Province, following successful commissioning of the first in June 2017.

Aspiral(TM) was chosen for this project in part due to its small footprint and ability to reliably achieve Class 1A effluent. (Photo: Business Wire)

This is the first contract secured under a framework agreement with Fluence’s new local Chinese partner Hubei Communication Investment Intelligent Detection Co., Ltd. (Hubei ITEST). According to the terms of the agreement, following successful testing of this plant, the sale is expected to pave the way for additional Aspiral™ sales in the remaining service areas along the highways in Hubei Province, for which Hubei ITEST is responsible. Fluence is able to meet demand for rigorous timelines for China’s wastewater requirements due to its pre-engineered smart packaged systems, which are locally produced in China.

Regarding this sale and cooperation, Ms. Hui Du, Managing Director of Hubei ITEST stated: “We are pleased to use Fluence’s Aspiral™ smart packaged solution, which is based on their proven MABR technology. We anticipate that our cooperation with Fluence will lead to a compelling new solution for wastewater treatment at highway service areas in Hubei Province.”

Fluence Managing Director and CEO Henry Charrabé added: “We’re pleased to be working with Hubei ITEST to expand Aspiral’s reach in Hubei Province. The advantages of MABR are especially evident in applications like this, where space is scarce, noise and odor need to be managed and Class 1A effluent is required. We see large potential for future expansion with Hubei ITEST for similar applications along the many highways in Hubei Province.”

About Fluence Corporation Limited (ASX:FLC)

Fluence has experience operating in over 70 countries worldwide and employs more than 300 highly trained water professionals around the globe. The Company provides local, sustainable treatment and reuse solutions, while empowering businesses and communities worldwide to make the most of their water resources.

Fluence offers an integrated range of services across the complete water cycle, from early stage evaluation, through design and delivery to ongoing support and optimization of water related assets. With established operations in North America, South America, the Middle East and Europe, Fluence is also expanding into China’s rural wastewater treatment market.

Global consultancy Frost and Sullivan awarded Fluence Corporation “2018 Global Decentralized Water and Wastewater Treatment Company of the Year”, noting in their award dissertation:

“While typical decentralized water treatment systems are relatively expensive, complicated, and inefficient, Fluence Corporation leverages innovative and smart technology solutions backed by decades of industrial know-how to excel in water and wastewater treatment solutions. Fluence’s excellence becomes apparent through its success, as the company continues to expand its existing offerings as well as partnerships with other prominent companies in the industry. With its easy to use, sustainable, smart and cost-effective solutions as well as a remarkable year of growth, innovation, and leadership, Fluence Corporation earns Frost & Sullivan’s 2018 Global Company of the Year Award in the decentralized water and wastewater treatment industry.”

Further information can be found at https://www.fluencecorp.com/.

