AP Weekly Sports Calendar

These are among the top sports events of the week. Coverage of most of these events will move on this circuit:
|FRIDAY, July 6
Russia — football, World Cup quarterfinals: Uruguay vs. France, Brazil vs. Belgium.
thru 15, London — tennis, Wimbledon.
thru 8, North Sound, Antigua — cricket, West Indies vs. Bangladesh, 1st test.
Cardiff, Wales — cricket, England vs. India, 2nd T20.
thru 8, Donegal, Ireland — golf, European Tour, Irish Open.
thru 8, White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia — golf, US PGA Tour, The Greenbrier Classic.
thru 8, Oneida, Wisconsin — golf, US LPGA Tour, Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic.
Harare, Zimbabwe — cricket, Zimbabwe vs. Australia, T20 tri-series.
New Zealand, Australia — rugby, Super Rugby: Crusaders vs. Highlanders, Queensland vs. Melbourne.
thru 8, Henley-on-Thames, England — rowing, Henley Royal Regatta.
|SATURDAY, July 7
Russia — football, World Cup quarterfinals: Sweden vs. England, Russia vs. Croatia.
thru 29, France — cycling, Tour de France.
Various sites — rugby, Super Rugby: Chiefs vs. ACT, Hurricanes vs. Blues, New South Wales vs. Sunwolves, Bulls vs. Jaguares, Stormers vs. Sharks.
Astana, Kazakhstan — boxing, Beibut Shumenov vs. Hizni Altunkaya for vacant WBA cruiserweight title.
Fresno, California — boxing, Jose Ramirez vs. Danny O'Connor for Ramirez's WBC junior welterweight title.
|SUNDAY, July 8
Silverstone, England — auto racing, F1, British GP.
Bristol, England — cricket, England vs. India, 3rd T20.
Harare, Zimbabwe — cricket, T20 tri-series final: Pakistan vs. Australia.
Newton, Iowa — auto racing, IndyCar.
|MONDAY, July 9
No new major event.
|TUESDAY, July 10
St. Petersburg, Russia — football, World Cup semifinal.
Washington — baseball, MLB All-Star game.
|WEDNESDAY, July 11
Moscow — football, World Cup semifinal.
Brisbane, Australia — rugby league, State of Origin III.
|THURSDAY, July 12
Nottingham, England — cricket, England vs. India, 1st ODI.
thru 16, Kingston, Jamaica — cricket, West Indies vs. Bangladesh, 2nd test.
thru 16, Galle, Sri Lanka — cricket, Sri Lanka vs. South Africa, 1st test.
thru 15, Gullane, Scotland — golf, European Tour, Scottish Open.
thru 15, Sylvania, Ohio — golf, US LPGA Tour, Marathon Classic.
thru 15, Silvis, Illinois — golf, US PGA Tour, John Deere Classic.
|FRIDAY, July 13
Rabat, Morocco — athletics, Diamond League, Mohammed VI.
New Zealand, Australia — rugby, Super Rugby: Chiefs vs. Hurricanes, Queensland vs. Sunwolves.
Kobe, Japan — boxing, Ryuya Yamanaka vs. Vic Saludar for Yamanaka's WBO strawweight title.
|SATURDAY, July 14
London — cricket, England vs. India, 2nd ODI.
Hamburg, Germany — triathlon, world series.
St. Petersburg, Russia — football, World Cup third-place match.
Various sites — rugby, Super Rugby: Highlanders vs. Melbourne, Crusaders vs. Blues, New South Wales vs. ACT, Lions vs. Bulls, Sharks vs. Jaguares.
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia — boxing, Lucas Matthysse vs. Manny Pacquiao for Matthysse's WBA welterweight title; Moruti Mthalane vs. Muhammad Waseem for vacant IBF flyweight title; Carlos Canizales vs. Bin Lu for Canizales' WBA junior flyweight title.
Offenburg, Germany — boxing, Tyron Zeuge vs. Rocky Fielding for Zeuge's WBA super middleweight title.
London — boxing, George Groves vs. Callum Smith for Groves' WBA super middleweight title.
New Orleans — boxing, Regis Prograis vs. Juan Jose Velasco for Prograis' WBC interim junior welterweight title.
|SUNDAY, July 15
Moscow — football, World Cup final.
Sachsenring, Germany — motorcycling, German MotoGP.
Toronto — auto racing, IndyCar, Honda Indy.