Injury on Missouri waterslide highlights lax regulation

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — No government officials conducted a safety inspection of a new waterslide at Six Flags St. Louis before a woman said she suffered whiplash last month from the force of the "Typhoon Twister" that featured a five-story drop and a "45-foot zero gravity wave wall."

Officials say it's no surprise that the slide didn't have to pass a government safety review, even though an estimated 80 million people flock to about 1,000 waterparks nationwide every year. That is because waterslides in Missouri are not subject to the same safety regulations as other rides in the state.

Sondra Thornhill told KMOV-TV last week that she suffered whiplash on June 23 after riding Six Flags' new Typhoon Twister.

The company says the ride has been temporarily closed,