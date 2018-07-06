Nebraska sets execution date for longest-serving inmate

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Supreme Court set an execution date Thursday for the state's longest-serving inmate, setting the stage for Nebraska's first execution in 21 years.

The court issued a death warrant for Carey Dean Moore, who has spent nearly four decades on death row for the 1979 shootings deaths of two Omaha cab drivers. Justices set the execution date for Aug. 14 at midnight, a few weeks before the state's supply of a key lethal injection drug is set to expire.

Nebraska's last execution took place in 1997, using the electric chair. The state has since adopted a lethal injection protocol, but has struggled to carry out executions because of legal challenges and difficulties in obtaining the necessary drugs.

State lawmakers abolished capital punishment in 2015, overriding Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts' veto, but voters reinstated the following year through a petition drive partially financed by the governor.

Nebraska has 11 men on death row.

State officials are trying to forge ahead with an execution despite a judge's order last month to release public records that would identify the supplier of its lethal injection drugs. Nebraska officials have appealed the ruling in lawsuits filed by the state's largest newspapers.

Executions for Moore have been scheduled before, but were thwarted by legal issues. The Nebraska Supreme Court scheduled him to die on June 14, 2011, but that ruling was halted amid questions over the legality of the state's purchase of lethal injection drugs.

Moore has since stopped fighting state officials and accused them of being too "lazy or incompetent" to carry out his execution.