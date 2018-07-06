The Latest: Hate crimes defendant cites mental disorders

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The Latest on a hearing for a man charged with hate crimes in a deadly attack on protesters opposing a white nationalist rally in Virginia. (all times local):

A man charged in a deadly car attack on a crowd of protesters opposing a white nationalist rally has told a judge that he is under treatment for several mental disorders.

Twenty-one-year-old James Alex Fields Jr. said in court Thursday that he is being treated for bipolar disorder, anxiety, depression and ADHD, and is taking medication. But he told U.S. Magistrate Judge Joel Hoppe during a brief hearing in Charlottesville that the drugs do not impair his ability to understand the charges against him.

Hoppe said Fields is qualified to be represented by a federal public defender, and appointed legal counsel for him.

Hoppe is charged with 30 federal crimes in the Aug. 12 attack that killed 32-year-old Heather Heyer and injured dozens more. He also is charged under Virginia law with murder and other crimes.

A man has pleaded not guilty to federal hate crime charges in a deadly car attack on a crowd of protesters opposing a white nationalist rally.

James Alex Fields Jr. of Maumee, Ohio, made his initial appearance Thursday during a brief hearing in U.S. District Court in Charlottesville after being charged last week with 30 federal crimes in the Aug. 12 attack that killed 32-year-old Heather Heyer and injured dozens more. He also is charged under Virginia law with murder and other crimes.

Fields wore a gray striped jumpsuit and sat quietly, giving brief answers to the judge's questions. His attorneys made no request for bail.

One of the federal charges Fields faces carries the death penalty, although prosecutors haven't announced whether they will seek that punishment.