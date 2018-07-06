The Latest: Newsrooms hold moments of silence for 5 slain

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Latest on a shooting that killed five employees at a Maryland newspaper (all times local):

3 p.m.

About 100 people have gathered in The Associated Press' New York news headquarters to observe a moment of silence for five Maryland newspaper employees who were killed a week ago.

Those gathered in remembrance Thursday afternoon circled around a desk where coverage of national and international stories is planned.

AP executive editor Sally Buzbee says the attack on the Capital Gazette newsroom was "frightening and distressing in so many ways."

She says the best way honor the legacy of journalists who die while practicing their craft is for other journalists is to continue to produce accurate, unbiased coverage.

___

The newsroom of the main newspaper in Kentucky's largest city has gone silent in memory of the five people killed at a Maryland newspaper last week.

Employees at Louisville's Courier Journal bowed their heads in silence Thursday afternoon as executive editor Joel Christopher read the names of the shooting victims.

Christopher says they "paid a high price for doing what we do" and talked briefly about the role of journalists.

He says journalists have duty to the First Amendment to "serve as watchdogs over government and to fight for those without voice."

___

2:30 p.m.

Newsrooms across the country have observed a moment of silence for the five employees of a Maryland newspaper who were killed a week ago in one of the deadliest attacks on journalists in U.S. history.

The Baltimore Sun Media Group was observing a moment of silence at 2:33 p.m. Thursday at its offices in Annapolis, Baltimore and Carroll County. That's when a gunman attacked the Annapolis newspaper with a shotgun last week.

The American Society of News Editors and The Associated Press Media Editors asked newsrooms around the globe to join them.

Before the remembrance, photographer Paul W. Gillespie tweeted an image from the staff's temporary newsroom showing a banner bearing the name of the paper. He said the banner that journalists marched with in Annapolis' Fourth of July parade made it "feel a bit more like home."