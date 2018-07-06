  1. Home
BC-US--Cocoa, US

By  Associated Press
2018/07/06 03:19

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Thursday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Jul 2482 Up 28
Jul 2446 Up 28
Sep 2502 Up 25
Sep 2439 2529 2422 2482 Up 28
Oct 2502 Up 25
Dec 2463 2547 2448 2502 Up 25
Mar 2473 2552 2459 2508 Up 22
May 2479 2553 2473 2513 Up 20
Jul 2485 2554 2477 2517 Up 18
Sep 2488 2553 2476 2518 Up 18
Dec 2488 2552 2477 2517 Up 18
Mar 2523 Up 18
May 2527 Up 18