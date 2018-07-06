New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Thu:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Jul
|290.95
|290.95
|281.10
|281.40 Down 9.20
|Aug
|291.95
|292.85
|281.40
|281.95 Down 9.10
|Sep
|293.50
|294.05
|282.05
|282.60 Down 9.10
|Oct
|293.10
|293.10
|283.15
|283.50 Down 9.05
|Nov
|287.80
|289.00
|283.90
|284.30 Down 9.00
|Dec
|294.55
|296.00
|284.55
|284.90 Down 9.00
|Jan
|291.00
|291.00
|285.85
|285.85 Down 8.95
|Feb
|290.00
|290.00
|286.70
|286.70 Down 8.95
|Mar
|297.45
|298.25
|286.85
|287.20 Down 9.00
|Apr
|291.55
|291.55
|288.00
|288.00 Down 8.95
|May
|299.00
|299.00
|288.10
|288.50 Down 8.90
|Jun
|290.80
|290.85
|289.25
|289.25 Down 8.90
|Jul
|290.30
|290.50
|289.75
|289.75 Down 8.85
|Aug
|290.45 Down 8.85
|Sep
|292.40
|292.40
|290.85
|290.85 Down 8.80
|Oct
|291.45 Down 8.80
|Nov
|291.65 Down 8.75
|Dec
|291.85 Down 8.80
|Jan
|292.25 Down 8.85
|Feb
|292.55 Down 8.80
|Mar
|292.70 Down 8.90
|Apr
|293.20 Down 8.90
|May
|293.50 Down 8.90
|Jun
|293.75 Down 8.90
|Jul
|294.10 Down 8.90
|Sep
|294.15 Down 8.90
|Dec
|294.10 Down 8.90
|Mar
|294.15 Down 8.90
|May
|294.20 Down 8.90
|Jul
|294.25 Down 8.90
|Sep
|294.30 Down 8.90
|Dec
|294.35 Down 8.90
|Mar
|294.40 Down 8.90
|May
|294.45 Down 8.90
|Jul
|294.50 Down 8.90
|Sep
|294.55 Down 8.90
|Dec
|294.60 Down 8.90
|Mar
|294.65 Down 8.90
|May
|294.70 Down 8.90