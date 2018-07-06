  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Copper, US

By  Associated Press
2018/07/06 03:18

New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Thu:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
Jul 290.95 290.95 281.10 281.40 Down 9.20
Aug 291.95 292.85 281.40 281.95 Down 9.10
Sep 293.50 294.05 282.05 282.60 Down 9.10
Oct 293.10 293.10 283.15 283.50 Down 9.05
Nov 287.80 289.00 283.90 284.30 Down 9.00
Dec 294.55 296.00 284.55 284.90 Down 9.00
Jan 291.00 291.00 285.85 285.85 Down 8.95
Feb 290.00 290.00 286.70 286.70 Down 8.95
Mar 297.45 298.25 286.85 287.20 Down 9.00
Apr 291.55 291.55 288.00 288.00 Down 8.95
May 299.00 299.00 288.10 288.50 Down 8.90
Jun 290.80 290.85 289.25 289.25 Down 8.90
Jul 290.30 290.50 289.75 289.75 Down 8.85
Aug 290.45 Down 8.85
Sep 292.40 292.40 290.85 290.85 Down 8.80
Oct 291.45 Down 8.80
Nov 291.65 Down 8.75
Dec 291.85 Down 8.80
Jan 292.25 Down 8.85
Feb 292.55 Down 8.80
Mar 292.70 Down 8.90
Apr 293.20 Down 8.90
May 293.50 Down 8.90
Jun 293.75 Down 8.90
Jul 294.10 Down 8.90
Sep 294.15 Down 8.90
Dec 294.10 Down 8.90
Mar 294.15 Down 8.90
May 294.20 Down 8.90
Jul 294.25 Down 8.90
Sep 294.30 Down 8.90
Dec 294.35 Down 8.90
Mar 294.40 Down 8.90
May 294.45 Down 8.90
Jul 294.50 Down 8.90
Sep 294.55 Down 8.90
Dec 294.60 Down 8.90
Mar 294.65 Down 8.90
May 294.70 Down 8.90