UN backs envoy's efforts to start new Yemen peace talks

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The Security Council is strongly backing efforts by U.N. Special Envoy Martin Griffiths to start new peace talks between Yemen's warring parties.

The council reaffirmed that "a political solution remains the only way to end the conflict" in a statement following a closed-door video briefing Thursday by Griffiths.

Council members said they "encouraged all parties to engage constructively with his efforts to take forward a political solution."

A Saudi-led coalition allied with the internationally recognized government has been at war with the Houthi rebels since 2015, and previous peace efforts have failed.

Griffiths expressed optimism in a statement Wednesday after meeting top Houthi leaders, saying they expressed a "strong desire for peace" and discussed "concrete ideas for achieving peace." But a Houthi negotiator said there was no breakthrough in negotiations.