Bluster aside, US and China vulnerable to pain from tariffs

In this June 21, 2018, photo, bales of cotton sit packed and labeled while waiting to be shipped from the South Central Georgia Gin Company in Enigma,
In this June 21, 2018, photo, Parrish Akins drives his tractor while planting cotton seeds on his farm in Nashville, Ga. Akins estimates that 50 perce
In this June 21, 2018, photo, Parrish Akins plants cotton seeds on his farm in Nashville, Ga. Akins estimates that 50 percent of his cotton is exporte
In this June 21, 2018, photo, Buck Paulk, owner of Shiloh Pecan Farms, hold a pecan under one of his trees in Ray City, Ga. Paulk estimates that over
In this June 21, 2018, photo, Buck Paulk walks through his warehouse storing pecans at Shiloh Pecan Farms in Ray City, Ga. Paulk estimates that over 5
In this June 21, 2018, photo, Buck Paulk looks over pecans stored in his warehouse at Shiloh Pecan Farms in Ray City, Ga. Paulk estimates that over 50
In this June 21, 2018, photo, Wayne McGee, warehouse manager at the South Central Georgia Gin Company moves bales of cotton in Enigma, Ga. McGee estim
In this June 21, 2018, photo, a bale of cotton sits packed and labeled while waiting to be shipped from the South Central Georgia Gin Company in Enigm
In this June 21, 2018, photo, Parrish Akins walks behind his tractor while planting cotton seeds on his farm in Nashville, Ga. Akins estimates that 50
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. and Chinese governments have been flashing a lot of bravado just before firing the first shots in a conflict that risks erupting into a mutually damaging trade war.
"China will not bow in the face of threats and blackmail, nor will it be shaken in its resolve to defend global free trade," a spokesman for Beijing's Commerce Ministry declared Thursday, one day before the two sides were to subject billions of dollars of each other's goods to tariffs.
President Donald Trump, who ran for the White House on a vow to force China and other nations to reform their policies, has insisted a trade war would be easy to win.
Yet among the people and business under threat from higher costs and closed-off markets, there's far less confidence.