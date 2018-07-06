AP source: Bjelica agrees to 1-year deal with Philadelphia

Nemanja Bjelica is moving from Minnesota to Philadelphia.

A person familiar with the negotiations says Bjelica has agreed to a one-year contract with the 76ers worth nearly $4.5 million. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the deal has not been announced.

Bjelica gives Philadelphia more shooting depth, needed in an offseason where the 76ers lost Ersan Ilyasova and Marco Belinelli.

Bjelica shot 42 percent from 3-point range last season, his best clip in his three NBA years. The 30-year-old Serbian had a long career in Europe before coming to the NBA with Minnesota in 2015.

He was originally drafted by Washington in 2010.

___

AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds in Las Vegas contributed.

___

More AP NBA: www.apnews.com/tags/NBAbasketball