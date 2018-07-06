James Woods suggests his agent dropped him over politics

NEW YORK (AP) — James Woods' agent has dropped the actor as a client, citing patriotism.

Woods on Thursday shared on Twitter an email from his agent, Ken Kaplan. In the excerpted email from Wednesday, Kaplan said he was "feeling patriotic" and no longer wanted to represent Woods.

Woods is among Hollywood's most outspoken conservatives. On Wednesday, his tweets included the allegation that immigration protesters were only Democrats seeking "illegal votes" and a reference to former President Barack Obama as a "stain" on America.

Kaplan didn't immediately respond to emails Thursday.

The most recent credit for the 71-year-old Woods is a voiceover for the animated series "Justice League Action."

In September, actress Amber Tamblyn wrote an open letter to Woods accusing him of hitting on her when she was 16. Woods denied the story.