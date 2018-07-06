ICO Watchdog Partners With trade.io to Bring Quality ICOs to the Crypto Exchange

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 5, 2018--ICO Watchdog ( www.icowatchdog.com ), the leading authority in the cryptocurrency market, today announced a partnership with the trade.io exchange to further their shared vision for a safer, more transparent initial coin offering (ICO) marketplace.

As part of the partnership, ICO Watchdog’s DOG token will be airdropped to holders of trade.io’s Trade Token, ahead of DOG’s official listing on the trade.io exchange. In addition, trade.io will provide expedited reviews of ICOs that have been verified by ICO Watchdog’s TokenGrade auditing service.

trade.io is a next-generation financial institution based on blockchain technology, and its forthcoming exchange will let investors trade cryptocurrencies alongside forex, commodities and precious metals. By implementing ICO Watchdog’s rigorous auditing standards and implementing the DOG token, trade.io adds additional security measures to protect against ICO fraudsters.

“Blockchain technologies provide a number of extraordinary opportunities for investors, but only if we’re taking steps to prevent the marketplace from being spoiled by a few bad actors,” said ICO Watchdog CEO and founder Shaun Newsum. “Working with an innovative partner like trade.io helps ensure the crypto space is safe enough to continue growing.”

As part of this new partnership, trade.io’s investors will be able to buy and sell ICO Watchdog’s DOG token, the first altruistic cryptocurrency. DOG provides a bounty reward to crypto community members for identifying, verifying and exposing ICO scams. As such, the coin will become one of the first listed tokens on the trade.io exchange.

The partnership will also see trade.io review TokenGrade audited ICOs for consideration on its exchange. Via TokenGrade, token creators submit their whitepaper plans for inspection by ICO Watchdog’s team of crypto experts, who verify that their coins are free from security bugs and transparency issues.

“As an exchange that prides itself on its community of savvy crypto investors, we greatly appreciate the expertise ICO Watchdog brings to the table when it comes to sniffing out scams,” said Helen Astaniou, Chief Marketing Officer at trade.io. “With this new partnership, the world’s most advanced crypto exchange just got a little more secure.”

Launched in October 2017 by startup studio Science Inc., ICO Watchdog is a financial information service and trusted community for cryptocurrency and ICO investors. In addition to the DOG coin and TokenGrade audit process, the company’s products include an ICO alert chatbot and premium cryptocurrency analysis.

ICO Watchdog is the leading authority in the cryptocurrency market. Through our news alerts, auditing service and trend reports, our trusted community brings a new level of transparency to the crypto world. Together, we’re helping ICO investors make smarter decisions and building a healthier, more sustainable cryptocurrency ecosystem. For more information, visit https://icowatchdog.com/.

trade.io is a next-generation financial institution based on blockchain technology, and providing the ultimate in security and transparency via its flagship product, the trade.io exchange, as well as its highly sought after ICO Consulting Services and Angel Investment Program. trade.io successfully completed its ICO in January 2018 and raised over 31 million USD from loyal participants and community members who want greater transparency in the financial markets.

