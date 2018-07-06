Myasthenia Gravis | A Pipeline Analysis Report 2018 | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 5, 2018--Technavio has announced its latest pipeline analysis report on the . The report includes a detailed analysis of the pipeline molecules under investigation within the defined data collection period to treat myasthenia gravis.

Technavio has published a new report on the drug development pipeline for myasthenia gravis, including a detailed study of the pipeline molecules. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This report by presents a detailed analysis of the market, including regulatory framework, drug development strategies, recruitment strategies, and key companies that are expected to play an essential role in the growth of the market.

Myasthenia gravis: Market overview

Myasthenia gravis is one of the most common neurological disorders and it causes weakness in the skeleton muscles. It is likely to happen more when the connection between the muscles and the nerve cells becomes impaired. Both genetic and immunological abnormalities at the neuromuscular junctions (NMJ) are the common cause for myasthenia gravis.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for infectious and rare diseases , “One of the major symptoms of myasthenia gravis is weakness, mainly in the muscles that are under the voluntary control of an individual. It can worsen if not treated on time. For people with myasthenia gravis, it is difficult to swallow, and the neck and limb muscles become weak.”

Myasthenia gravis: Segmentation analysis

This pipeline analysis report segments the myasthenia gravis market based on therapies employed (monotherapy and combination therapy), RoA (intravenous, subcutaneous, oral, oral/intravenous, and unknown), therapeutic modality (monoclonal antibody, protein, fusion protein, small molecule, recombinant protein, oligonucleotide, peptide, antibody, vaccine, and unknown), targets (C5, Fc receptor, potassium channel, LPR4, complement C6, others, and unknown), MoA (C5 inhibitor, immunomodulator, immunostimulant, CD40 antigen inhibitor, complement C6 inhibitor, others, and unknown), and recruitment status (recruiting, active not recruiting, completed, unknown, and NA).

Monotherapy includes the use of a single drug to treat a disorder or a disease. In the current pipeline, around 89% of the molecules that are being investigated for the treatment of myasthenia gravis are monotherapy.

In case of intravenous RoA, the delivery of the drug substances is done through the veins. About 9 molecules that are in the current pipeline are expected to be administered intravenously.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Scope of the Report

Regulatory Framework

Drug Development Landscape

Drugs under development Indications coverage

Drug Development Strategies

Therapies employed RoA Therapeutic modality Geographical coverage

Recruitment Strategies

Recruitment status Gender Age Recruitment volume

Key Companies

Type of players Company Overview

Discontinued or Dormant Molecules

About Technavio

is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

