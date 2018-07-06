Chief: Chicago police seize about 1 illegal gun every hour

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago's police superintendent says officers seize, on average, one illegal handgun per hour and that the proliferation of guns on the streets prompted three police-involved shootings within 30 hours this week.

Eddie Johnson told WBBM-TV for a story Wednesday that Chicago police recover more illegal guns than officers in New York City and Los Angeles combined.

The first shooting occurred Monday evening in the South Shore neighborhood. A 17-year-old male was shot by an officer who says the teen pointed a gun at him. Officers also shot armed men on Tuesday and Wednesday on the West Side. A suspect was killed in the incident Tuesday.

The Police Department says weapons were recovered in all three shootings.

Johnson says some people are brazen in their willingness to confront police.

