Global Music Production Software Market 2018-2022| High Demand for Digital Audio Content to Boost Growth | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 5, 2018--The global music production software market is expected to grow to USD 6.26 billion by the end of the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by .

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180705005448/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global music production software market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor that will drive the market is the growing demand for digital audio content worldwide. Digital audio content is gaining popularity owing to the rise in the number of Internet downloads and proliferation of music-related applications. This is leading to an increase in the number of artists and music producers creating music albums which in turn increases the demand for music production software.

This market research report on the also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only:

In this report, Technavio highlights the growth in the use of AI to compose music as one of the key emerging trends in the global music production software market:

Global music production software market: Growth in the use of AI to compose music

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has made inroads in the music industry. AI is used for composing music and is expected to be a potential game-changing technology for upcoming musicians. Several start-ups are receiving funds for developments in this domain. For instance, in 2016, Melodrive, a Berlin-based start-up, received funding to develop AI algorithms to compose music.

“AI is not only gaining traction among start-ups in the music industry but also from tech giants such as Google and Sony, which are working on projects, including Magenta and Flow Machine, that use AI to compose music. Vendors in the music production software market are focusing on making the software more user-friendly. They have reduced the price and provide trial versions with full application features for end-users, which augurs well for the growth of the market,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global music production software market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global music production software market by type (editing, mixing, and recording) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of more than 42%, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The market share of the Americas is influenced by the high popularity of concerts and live events in the region. In addition, music as a career choice is common in this region, which is contributing to the growth of the music production software market.

Looking for more information on this market?

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem Market characteristics Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market sizing Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered Vendor classification Market positioning of vendors Competitive scenario

About Technavio

is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at .

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180705005448/en/

CONTACT: Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENTERTAINMENT MUSIC TECHNOLOGY ONLINE RETAIL HARDWARE SOFTWARE AUDIO/VIDEO OTHER TECHNOLOGY GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT RETAIL OTHER RETAIL

SOURCE: Technavio Research

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/05/2018 12:48 PM/DISC: 07/05/2018 12:48 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180705005448/en