Global Warehousing and Storage Market 2018-2022| Key Factors and Insights Driving Growth| Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 5, 2018-- analysts forecast the global warehousing and storage market to grow at a CAGR of close to 6% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest market research report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180705005454/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global warehousing and storage market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The use of drones at warehouses to track inventory is one of the major trends being witnessed in the . Unmanned aerial vehicles are aircraft that do not require pilots on board. These UAVs are also commonly referred to as drones. A drone pilot can remotely control UAVs. Earlier applications of drones were limited to military use. However, it is growing beyond military use to other sectors such as the supply chain.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only:

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the growing demand for refrigerated warehousing due to developing frozen food industry as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global warehousing and storage market:

Global warehousing and storage market: Growing demand for refrigerated warehousing due to developing frozen food industry

Frozen dinners, fruits and vegetables, and ice creams require refrigerated warehousing for their storage before they are distributed to the retail stores or sold directly to consumers through e-commerce. The growing demand for these products will increase the need for refrigerated warehousing. Usually, frozen food is perceived as an alternative to fresh and home cooked food as well as canned food.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on warehouse and storage, “The frozen food market is growing because it includes ready-to-eat meals that are convenient food for individuals with busy schedules. Furthermore, rising urbanization is also driving the growth of the global frozen food market. vegetables such as green peas are being consumed all year round, owing to the emergence of refrigerated storage.”

Global warehousing and storage market: General segment leads the market

This market research report segments the global warehousing and storage market into the following types (general, refrigerated, and farm products) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the three major types, the general segment held the largest market share in 2017, contributing nearly 70% of the market. The market share occupied by this segment is expected to decrease by almost 1% by 2022. However, this segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

APAC was the leading region for the global warehousing and storage market in 2017. It accounted for a market share of approximately 39%. It was followed by the Americas and EMEA. APAC is expected to project the fastest growth during the period 2018-2022.

Looking for more information on this market?

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem Market characteristics Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market sizing Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered Vendor classification Market positioning of vendors Competitive scenario

About Technavio

is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at .

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180705005454/en/

CONTACT: Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com

KEYWORD: ASIA PACIFIC

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT HARDWARE OTHER TECHNOLOGY TRANSPORT MANUFACTURING LOGISTICS/SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT PACKAGING NATURAL RESOURCES AGRICULTURE RETAIL FOOD/BEVERAGE

SOURCE: Technavio Research

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/05/2018 12:51 PM/DISC: 07/05/2018 12:51 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180705005454/en