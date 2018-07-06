Global Mattress Market 2018-2022| Introduction of Smart Mattresses to Boost Growth| Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 5, 2018--The global mattress market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 7% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by .

A key factor that will drive the market is the growing healthcare and hospitality industry. The global healthcare industry has been attracting governmental and private investments for development of infrastructure and expansion of healthcare facilities. This will lead to a corresponding increase in the demand for mattresses.

This market research report on the provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period.

In this report, Technavio highlights the introduction of smart mattresses as one of the key emerging trends in the global mattress market:

Global mattress market: Introduction of smart mattresses

Smart mattresses enable users to track sleeping hours and sleep movements of people. Such mattresses are characterized by distant operability, automatic angle adjustments, and alarm-setting features. For instance, Select Comfort offers smart mattresses that track and optimize sleep patterns using the SleepIQ technology. The mattress tracks the average breathing rate, average heart rate, the presence of the user in bed, and other aspects.

“The incorporation of smart features in mattresses helps in improving convenience, comfort, and the overall sleeping experience of consumers. The launch of smart mattresses will increase the overall demand for mattresses. Another trend contributing to the growth of the global mattress market is the growing demand for eco-friendly mattresses which are free from volatile organic compounds, hypoallergenic materials, non-toxic fire barrier methods, and pesticide residues,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global mattress market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global butyl acetate market by product (innerspring, memory foam, latex, and others) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

APAC led the market in 2017 with a market share of 41%, followed the Americas and EMEA respectively. The market share of APAC is expected to increase by close to 3% over the forecast period while the other two regions will see a decrease in their respective market shares. The global mattress market has been witnessing a significant demand over the last decade owing to evolving consumer lifestyles, rise in disposable income, and changing consumer spending patterns. In addition, the steady growth in the real estate industry across the world post the 2008 recession is also contributing to the growth of the market.

