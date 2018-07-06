Global Flow Diversion Aneurysm Treatment Market 2018-2022 to Post a CAGR of 14% | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 5, 2018--The global flow diversion aneurysm treatment market is expected to post a CAGR of 14% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by .

A key factor that will drive the market is the increasing prevalence of intracranial aneurysms (IAs) and associated risk factors. The risk of IAs increases significantly with age and thus increase in the incidence of IAs is a natural consequence of increased life expectancy. Other risk factors leading to IAs are hypertension, smoking, and excessive alcohol consumption.

This market research report on the provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the increasing focus on R&D as one of the key emerging trends in the global flow diversion aneurysm treatment market:

Global flow diversion aneurysm treatment market: Increasing focus on R&D

Several major manufacturers and distributors of neuroendovascular treatment devices are significantly investing in R&D to enter the global flow diverters market, owing to the increasing acceptance of flow diversion devices in clinical practice. For instance, in March 2018, Microport Scientific Corporation gained the approval of the CFDA for its in-house developed Tubridge Vascular Reconstruction Device.

“Companies such as Stryker and Medtronic are conducting clinical trials to test the efficacy of their flow diversion devices. Stryker is conducting a clinical trial in the US to determine the safety and effectiveness of Surpass Streamline Flow Diverter in the treatment of large or giant wide-necked IAs in the internal carotid artery up to the terminus. Medtronic is conducting a study to assess the safety and effectiveness of the Artisse Intrasaccular Device in the treatment of bifurcating saccular IAs. Positive results may lead to the increased adoption of these devices,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global flow diversion aneurysm treatment market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global flow diversion aneurysm treatment market by product (FDS, and intrasaccular flow disruption devices) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA and the Americas).

The FDS product segment accounted for the largest share of the global flow diversion aneurysm treatment market with 92% share in 2017. The market share of this segment is expected to increase further over the forecast period.

EMEA led the market in 2017 with a market share of 43%, followed the Americas and EMEA respectively. The market share of the three regions will remain stable with small variations over the forecast period.

