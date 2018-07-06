Global Handheld Label Printer Market 2018-2022| Growth Analysis and Forecast| Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 5, 2018--The global handheld label printer market 2018-2022 is expected to register a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report by .

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180705005433/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global handheld label printer market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the market’s growth is the increasing demand from SMEs. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) form a major part of the global business environment. SMEs are expected to grow because of the governmental support in developing countries. SMEs have a major impact on the manufacturing, logistics, and SCM industries. SMEs hold about a two-fifths share of all manufacturing exports from developing countries such as India.

This market research report on the provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio predicts an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only:

In this report, Technavio highlights the versatility of handheld label printers as one of the key emerging trends in the global handheld label printer market 2018-2022:

Global handheld label printer market: Versatility of handheld label printers

Handheld label printers have evolved. There are several options related to size, design, characters, and settings. Vendors also provide software solutions that allow users to create a range of labels and then download them to the labeling tool. For instance, a software provided by a major vendor provides features that allow the user to design labels for items such as patch panels and terminal blocks.

“The software solutions provided by vendors in the handheld label printers market allow the user to select the label mode, decide the dimensions, import data onto the label, and incorporate customized logos and graphics. Such products are suitable for professional labeling purposes. Additionally, other label makers permit the user to choose from continuous or die-cut labels,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on tags and labels.

Global handheld label printer market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global handheld label printer market 2018-2022 into the following end-users (manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and retail) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The manufacturing segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for more than 27% of the market. This end-user segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

APAC held the highest share of the global handheld label printer market 2018-2022 in 2017, accounting for a market share of approximately 35%. This region is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market?

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem Market characteristics Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market sizing Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered Vendor classification Market positioning of vendors Competitive scenario

About Technavio

is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at .

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180705005433/en/

CONTACT: Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com

KEYWORD:

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT HARDWARE OTHER TECHNOLOGY TRANSPORT MANUFACTURING LOGISTICS/SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT PACKAGING OTHER MANUFACTURING RETAIL

SOURCE: Technavio Research

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/05/2018 12:25 PM/DISC: 07/05/2018 12:25 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180705005433/en