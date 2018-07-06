Global Endoscopy Devices Market 2018-2022| Industry Analysis and Forecast| Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 5, 2018--The global endoscopy devices market is expected to register a CAGR of over 6% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by .

A key factor driving the market’s growth is the increasing volume of endoscopy procedures coupled with growing target population. The demand for endoscopy devices has increased substantially over the last few years due to the rise in the incidence of various chronic conditions as a result of the changes in lifestyle and growth in the elderly population. According to a major research, about 117 million people in the US had one or more chronic health diseases in 2012.

This market research report on the provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio predicts an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the high growth potential in emerging markets as one of the key emerging trends in the global endoscopy devices market:

Global endoscopy devices market: High growth potential in emerging markets

The emerging economies play a vital role in driving the global endoscopy devices market. Thus, several market vendors are concentrating in shifting from developed economies to emerging economies due to the tremendous growth opportunities such as access to capital, first-mover advantage, better economic growth, government initiatives, and improved healthcare infrastructure to increase their presence and generate higher revenue.

“Early diagnosis and the growing awareness of the availability of invasive and non-invasive diagnostic techniques are encouraging vendors to increase their presence in fast-growing markets. A major vendor is planning to provide training support and reinforce its after-sales service systems to cater to the growing demand for endoscope repair services,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on medical imaging.

Global endoscopy devices market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global endoscopy devices market into the following applications (laparoscopy and GI), products (endoscopes and accessories and others), and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The Americas held the highest share of the global endoscopy devices market in 2017, accounting for a market share of more than 45%. This region is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem Market characteristics Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market sizing Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered Vendor classification Market positioning of vendors Competitive scenario

