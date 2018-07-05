Nexperia’s New ESD Protection Series for USB Type-C Deliver Industry’s Highest Surge Robustness and Lowest Trigger Voltage

NIJMEGEN, Netherlands--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 5, 2018--Nexperia, the global leader in discretes, logic and MOSFET devices, today announced that it has optimised its TrEOS ESD protection diode series for use with USB Type-C interfaces. The new USB3.2 standard introduces an optional capacitor at the Rx inputs, so Nexperia is now launching two groups of devices, one that delivers extremely high surge robustness for positioning between the connector and capacitor, and a second that has an extremely low trigger voltage for placement between capacitor and the system chip.

Nexperia’s TrEOS ESD protection technology uses active silicon-controlled rectification to deliver a winning combination of extremely low capacitance (down to 0.1 pF); extremely low clamping (dynamic resistance down to 0.1 Ω) and very high robustness against surge and ESD pulses (up to 20A 8/20 µs for very fast datalines). Turn-on time is also very fast at about 0.5 ns and devices can withstand up to 30 kV contact discharge, exceeding IEC 61000-4-2, level 4. TrEOS devices for applications where the protection is placed before the capacitor are now available with industry’s leading peak pulse current ratings of 9.5, 15 and 20 A for 8/20 IEC61000-4-5 conditions. TrEOS devices for use after the capacitor similarly deliver industry-leading performance, featuring the lowest trigger voltages (V t1 ), down to 4.3 V. These features are also relevant for USB Type-A and MicroUSB interfaces.

Comments Stefan Seider, product manager at Nexperia: “The options offered by USB Type-C and USB Power Delivery are very attractive: To ensure that end customers can enjoy data speeds of up to 20 Gbps and up to 100 W charging, Nexperia offers two TrEOS protection families that support every protection strategy around the new USB3.2 Rx capacitor for protecting sensitive transceivers against possible fault conditions.”

TrEOS protection diodes are packaged in the widely-used 0603 form factor. Advantages of the very compact, very robust DSN0603-2 (SOD962-2) package include the lack of bond wires, which eliminates another failure mode and results in the lowest inductance for fastest protection. This package is very popular for mobile and computing applications. Further space-saving packages are also available. Nexperia has provided a comprehensive parametric USB protection search guide ( click here ) to help designers choose the optimal device for their system configuration.

For more information on Nexperia’s TrEOS ESD protection click here.

About Nexperia

Nexperia, the former Standard Products division of NXP, is a dedicated global leader in Discretes, Logic and MOSFET devices. The company became independent at the beginning of 2017. Focused on efficiency, Nexperia produces consistently reliable semiconductor components at high volume: 90 billion annually. Our extensive portfolio meets the stringent standards set by the Automotive industry. Industry-leading, miniature packages, produced in our own manufacturing facilities, combine power and thermal efficiency with best-in-class quality levels.

With over 50 years history supplying to the world’s biggest companies, Nexperia has over 11,000 employees across Asia, Europe and the U.S., offering global support. The company has an extensive IP portfolio and is certified to ISO9001, ISO/TS16949, ISO14001 and OHSAS18001.

Nexperia: Efficiency wins.

