Grid4C Named a Key Industry Player in Navigant Research’s IoT and Analytics for Utilities Research Report

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 5, 2018--Grid4C, a leader in AI and Machine Learning solutions for the energy industry, announced today it has been named a Key Industry Player in Navigant Research’s IoT and Analytics for Utilities research report, published in Q2 2018. The leading research firm highlighted Grid4C’s “ability to differentiate with AI over competitors” and noted its prowess in AI, data science, and predictive analytics provides it the ability to solve problems for utility clients on both the grid and client side of the business.

“We are honored to be named a key industry vendor by Navigant Research, especially with the recognition for having unique capabilities that differentiate our offerings from some of the largest industry solution providers,” said Shane Fay, who leads sales and marketing efforts globally for the company. “It’s also encouraging to see Navigant Research state the market is large, and mostly untapped, for utilities who are looking to solve issues with AI.”

Ranked the #1 Predictive Analytics Solution for Utilities by GTM Research, Grid4C is working with the biggest utilities on four continents, delivering billions of predictions daily for millions of meters. The company’s analytics solutions leverage a prowess in AI and data science to provide utilities with accurate, real-time, and reliable predictions for their operations and customer-facing applications. The company’s capabilities use smart meter and IoT data to predict, detect, and diagnose faults and inefficiencies for grid assets and home appliances, without the need for hardware or sensor installations. The company’s solutions improve operational planning and load forecasting, reduce peak demand, increase energy savings, optimize demand response (DR), deliver new revenue streams, and increase customer engagement. Grid4C is currently working with the leading smart meter vendors to embed its algorithms inside the smart meters, at the edge of the grid, where the data is more granular, and predictions are even more accurate and timely.

“Many utilities are selecting us as their AI and Machine Learning partner, to solve use cases for both grid-side and customer facing applications, and are already embedding our algorithms into grid edge devices to push intelligence to the grid edge,” added Fay. “Navigant Research also recognized that as a software-only platform, our solutions enable scale without the expense of hardware or sensor installations.”

Grid4C empowers energy providers and consumers by enabling the power to foresee, leveraging advanced Machine Learning capabilities to deliver accurate, granular predictions, which are crucial for tackling the rising challenges of today's energy industry. Grid4C's plug-and-play solutions analyze the massive amounts of sub-hourly data collected from millions of smart meters and IoT data, and together with customer data, pricing information and more, delivers new revenue streams, enhances customer value, improves the efficiency of energy operations, and maximizes profit. Its portfolio consists of Predictive Home Advisor, which includes non-intrusive household appliance fault detection and load disaggregation capabilities, Predictive Operational Analytics, enabling better decisions for coordination of DERs with meter, sub-meter, and asset-level forecasting, Predictive Customer Analytics, which predicts adoption of new rate plans and utility programs, and more.

Navigant Research, the dedicated research arm of Navigant, provides market research and benchmarking services for rapidly changing and often highly regulated industries. In the energy sector, Navigant Research focuses on in-depth analysis and reporting about global clean technology markets. The team's research methodology combines supply-side industry analysis, end-user primary research and demand assessment, and deep examination of technology trends to provide a comprehensive view of the Energy Technologies, Utility Transformations, Transportation Efficiencies, and Buildings Innovations sectors.

