Illegal marijuana market still thrives in Los Angeles

In this March 15, 2018 photo, two undercover Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies dump marijuana into an evidence bag during a raid at an illegal mar
In this March 15, 2018 photo, two undercover Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies gather evidences during a raid at an illegal marijuana dispensary d
In this March 15, 2018 photo, a Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy keeps watch on a group of people apprehended at an illegal marijuana dispensary in
In this March 15, 2018 photo, a group of undercover Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies gather inside an illegal marijuana dispensary during a raid
In this March 15, 2018 photo, an undercover Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy uses a flashlight to look at confiscated marijuana in an evidence bag
In this March 15, 2018 photo, an undercover Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy loads two evidence bags into a van after raiding an illegal marijuana
In this March 15, 2018 photo, an undercover Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy stands next to a woman apprehended at an illegal marijuana dispensary
In this March 15, 2018 photo, a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy peeks into an illegal marijuana dispensary after posting a sign prohibiting illega
In this March 15, 2018 photo, Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies gather outside an illegal marijuana dispensary during a raid as undercover deputie
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California ushered in broad marijuana legalization nearly six month ago, but the illegal market still thrives.
Nowhere is that more apparent than Los Angeles County. Hundreds of illegal pot shops operate, undercutting the fledgling legal market.
The sheriff's department has created a specialized unit to target illegal dispensaries, and its members raid one shop each week, on average. At that pace, it would take many years to close all the existing illegal operations.
Adam Spiker is executive director of a trade organization that represents cannabis growers, distributors and dispensary owners.
He said it's unfair for legal business owners to pay for licenses and pay taxes only to be undercut by illegal operators who can sell their product at a lower cost because they don't apply taxes.