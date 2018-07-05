BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|10
|6
|.625
|—
|Connecticut
|10
|7
|.588
|½
|Atlanta
|8
|8
|.500
|2
|Chicago
|6
|11
|.353
|4½
|New York
|5
|12
|.294
|5½
|Indiana
|2
|16
|.111
|9
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Phoenix
|13
|5
|.722
|—
|Seattle
|13
|5
|.722
|—
|Los Angeles
|12
|6
|.667
|1
|Minnesota
|10
|7
|.588
|2½
|Dallas
|8
|8
|.500
|4
|Las Vegas
|6
|12
|.333
|7
___
|Wednesday's Games
No games scheduled
|Thursday's Games
New York at Washington, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Connecticut at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Chicago at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Seattle at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Washington at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Connecticut at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.<