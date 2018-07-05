WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

World Cup digest moves separately.

TEN--WIMBLEDON

LONDON — Past champions Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic highlight Day 3 at Wimbledon as they try to reach the third round. Former finalist Angelique Kerber has advanced, but former finalist Eugenie Bouchard hasn't. Stan Wawrinka is also out. Developing.

SOC--ITALY-GAMBLING

MILAN — Italian football could be heavily affected by a new blanket ban on gambling advertising in the country. More than half the Serie A clubs have sponsorship deals in place with firms from the sector. UPCOMING: 300 words by 1700 GMT.

CRI--PAKISTAN-AUSTRALIA

HARARE, Zimbabwe — Shaheen Afridi takes out three Australia top-order batsmen as Pakistan wins its last round-robin match in the Twenty20 tri-series by 45 runs. SENT: 440 words, photos.

CYC--TOUR DE FRANCE-VAN GARDEREN

LA ROCHE-SUR-YON, France — Tejay van Garderen has taken on a new role at the Tour de France. Gone are the days when the American was BMC's top rider at the world's biggest race. Freed from the pressure of being the team leader, Van Garderen is tasked with helping Richie Porte fight for the title as his team's No. 2. By Joseph Wilson. SENT: 570 words, photos.

CYC--TOUR DE FRANCE-TASTE OF THE TOUR

LA ROCHE-SUR-YON, France — A daily gastronomic, sporting and cultural glance at the Tour de France route. By Andrew Dampf and Joseph Wilson. SENT: 610 words, photos.

ATH--ATHLETISSIMA

LAUSANNE, Switzerland — Caster Semenya will compete in the 1,500 meters at the Diamond League meeting in Lausanne, just a stone's throw away from where her legal battle over the IAAF's female classification regulations will be fought at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. UPCOMING: 200 words by 2000 GMT.

— BOX--JOSHUA — Joshua lines up Wembley for fights in September and April. SENT: 180 words, photo.

— BKO--AUSTRALIA-PHILIPPINES — Basketball officials apologize for Philippines brawl. SENT: 150 words, photos.

— RGU--SUPER RUGBY — Hurricanes faltering as playoffs near. By Steve McMorran. SENT: 570 words.

— BBO--BASEBALL CAPSULES — Red Sox sweep slumping Nationals with 3-0 win. SENT: 1700 words, photo.

