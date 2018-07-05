AP Interview: Correa says no plans to return to Ecuador

LOUVAIN-LA-NEUVE, Belgium (AP) — Former President Rafael Correa is calling Ecuador's demand for him to be jailed and extradited from Belgium just a power ploy by the government to stamp out opposition.

In an interview from his family home close to Brussels Thursday, Correa said he had no plans to report to Ecuadoran authorities investigating his possible links with a botched, brief 2012 kidnapping of a lawmaker.

Ecuador's chief prosecutor this week demanded Correa's arrest and extradition after the 55-year-old former leader failed to appear at court in Ecuador's capital as required under the terms of the investigation.

Correa said the case was politically motivated to put him in jail or keep him from coming back. "I cannot go back to Ecuador during the next eight to 10 years," if the case continues to run its course, he said.