Wanggung Fireworks Festival to light up central Taiwan on July 14-15

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—The 2018 Wanggong Fireworks Festival, a major tourist attraction in central Taiwan, will take place at Wanggung Fishing Port in Changhua's Fangyuan Township on July 14 and 15, featuring a seaside concert and fireworks displays over the LED lighted fishing port, Chunghua County Government announced in a press conference on Thursday.



Speaking at the press conference, Changhua County Magistrate Wei Ming-ku (魏明谷) said that besides the concert that rivals the Kenting music festival in Pingtung and Gongliao music festival in New Taipei, the Wangkgng Fireworks Festival has additional appeal as it also includes fireworks displays over two nights and local delicacies.

The concert will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the nights of July 14 and 15, while fireworks displays will take place from 7:20 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on the same nights.

Wei said the county government will decorate Wanggung Fishing Port with colorful LED lights to make the port more attractive at night. He said he wished visitors to the Wanggong Fireworks Festival can stay in Changhua overnight to help local tourism.

For people who take a train, they can take a free shuttle bus for Fuhai Temple, which is near the fishing port, at TRA Chunghua Station at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3, p.m., 4 p.m., 5 p.m. or 6 p.m. on July 14 and 15. For the return trip, a free shuttle bus will leave Fuhai Temple for TRA Chunghua Station at 5:40 p.m., 6:40 p.m., 8 p.m., 9 p.m., 9:30 p.m., and 10:30 p.m. on July 14 and 15.

As there is some distance between Fuhai Temple and Wanggung Fishing Port, a free shuttle bus will be provided every 30 minutes to passengers traveling between these two places.

For more information, please visit the event's official website.

(photo from event's website)

Last year's concert (photo from event's Facebook)



