NEDAS Announces Agenda for the 2018 Boston Symposium

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 5, 2018--The Northeast DAS & Small Cell Association (NEDAS), the wireless association for the Heterogeneous Network (HetNet) community advancing communications anywhere, announces the agenda for the 2018 Boston Symposium, taking place on July 18, 2018 at District Hall. The half-day program features future-thinking panel discussions with industry thought-leaders and influencers who will explore the convergence of wireless and wireline networks and the ways that technologies are evolving to enable connectivity everywhere.

“We are looking forward to continuing the exploration of how the convergence of wireless and wireline solutions is enabling IoT, driving seismic shifts in the marketplace that are reflected in our offerings as an educational and community-based association,” comments Ilissa Miller, President of the Northeast DAS and Small Cell Association and CEO of iMiller Public Relations. “NEDAS recognizes the importance of sharing the industry insights that are shaping in-building wireless infrastructure as well as metro area solutions, with the ultimate goal to enable communications everywhere.”

The NEDAS Boston Symposium features world-class educational programs that enable attendees to discover innovative solutions and technologies while fostering new relationships with industry partners and end-users. This year’s educational agenda will address the ever-pressing data demands from mobile consumers, in addition to delving into in-building wireless strategy and the enablement of small cells. These panel sessions will include:

Following the educational sessions, attendees have the opportunity to interact with the panelists and moderators during one-on-one sessions as well as other industry professionals and insiders during the networking reception.

To register for the NEDAS 2018 Boston Symposium, click here. To learn more about the association, visit www.nedas.com.

Participating in and sponsoring a NEDAS event provides companies with the opportunity to gain brand exposure before, during and after the event. Limited sponsorships are still available. To learn more, please contact sponsorship sales at info@nedas.com. Media and analysts are invited to attend via a free press pass. Contact us at info@nedas.com to make your request.

About Northeast DAS & Small Cell Association (NEDAS)

Northeast DAS & Small Cell Association (NEDAS) is a grassroots wireless telecom association whose mission is to create a positive, nonpartisan and invigorating environment in which local industry professionals can learn, discuss, debate, socialize, collaborate with their peers, and encourage networking, public outreach and education about the DAS and Small Cell industries. For more information, visit www.nedas.com.

