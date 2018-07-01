Taiwan’s oldest village head expects to run for his fourth official term   

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan's oldest village head, Chen Ping-ting (陳丙丁), who is turning 91 this year, is not planning to retire from his work; in fact, he is looking forward to running in the election for his fourth term, CNA reported.

Despite his elderly age, Chen still looks physically strong and mentally agile. He has been serving as the village head of Deli in the Qishan District in Kaohsiung city for around 13 years.

On weekdays, he regularly rides a motorcycle around the village to observe fundamental construction work. Currently, he goes to inspect the operational condition of a drainage project taking place in the town once in a few days.

Before starting his career as a local authority, Chen was a farmer planting bananas and taking care of his grandchildren. After retirement, he was recommended to participate in the election running for the village head and obtained huge support from the villagers starting at the age of 78.

During his terms, he proved to be the right person for the spot due to his high sense of responsibility and willingness to assist villagers to solve big and small issues. From a blocked ditch or a malfunctioned street light to an urgent request call at midnight, Chen said he is willing to be present wherever the villagers need him.

Chen's enthusiastic spirit has been recognized by both the villagers and by his colleagues as he was praised by Kaohsiung City as a distinguished official. He said that he would run for the upcoming election at the end of the year and continue to serve his people.