The Cheesecake Factory Celebrates National Cheesecake Day with Any Slice for Half Price and Two New Cheesecakes on July 30, 2018

CALABASAS HILLS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 5, 2018--The Cheesecake Factory® is celebrating its favorite holiday of the year – National Cheesecake Day – by offering dine-in guests any slice of its more than 30 legendary flavors of cheesecake for half price at any of its restaurants nationwide on July 30, 2018.* And to make the celebration even bigger, for the first time, The Cheesecake Factory will also debut two new cheesecakes on National Cheesecake Day: Very Cherry Ghirardelli ® Chocolate Cheesecake and Cinnabon ® Cinnamon Swirl Cheesecake.

The new Very Cherry Ghirardelli®Chocolate Cheesecake is a cherry cheesecake on a layer of fudge cake, loaded with cherries and Ghirardelli ® chocolate. For every slice of the Very Cherry Ghirardelli ® Chocolate Cheesecake sold through February 2019**, The Cheesecake Factory will donate 25 cents to Feeding America ®, the nation’s largest organization dedicated to fighting domestic hunger through a network of food banks.

Since 2008, The Cheesecake Factory has donated more than $4.3M to Feeding America through the sale of its specially designated cheesecakes.

The second sweet addition to this year’s National Cheesecake Day celebration is the Cinnabon®Cinnamon Swirl Cheesecake, featuring layers of Cinnabon ® cinnamon cheesecake, vanilla crunch cake with cinnamon chips, and Cinnabon ® cream cheese frosting, topped with caramel.

“We are very pleased to introduce two new flavors of cheesecake in honor of National Cheesecake Day,” said David Overton, Founder and CEO of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated. “Each year, guests look forward to dining with us to enjoy our any slice, half price offer, and we anticipate this year to be more exciting than ever with the debut of two new cheesecakes.”

*Offer valid July 30, 2018 for dine-in only. One slice of cheesecake per dine-in guest. Must be present. Offer valid at restaurants in the U.S.A. including Puerto Rico.

**Donations made on slices sold at all The Cheesecake Factory restaurants in the U.S.A. including Puerto Rico.

About The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated created the upscale casual dining segment in 1978 with the introduction of its namesake concept. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates 213 full-service, casual dining restaurants throughout the U.S.A., including Puerto Rico, and Canada, comprised of 198 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory® mark; 13 restaurants under the Grand Lux Cafe® mark; and two restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen® mark (formerly known as Rock Sugar Pan Asian Kitchen®). Internationally, 21 The Cheesecake Factory® restaurants operate under licensing agreements. The Company's bakery division operates two bakery production facilities, in Calabasas Hills, CA and Rocky Mount, NC, that produce quality cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees and third-party bakery customers. In 2018 the Company was named to the FORTUNE Magazine "100 Best Companies to Work For®" list for the fifth consecutive year. To learn more about the Company, visit www.thecheesecakefactory.com.

