Taiwan's MAC minister to discuss cross-strait policy in U.S: MAC

The Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) announced Thursday that Minister Chen Ming-tong will visit the United States later this month but declined to disclose his itinerary.

During a press conference that day, MAC spokesman Chiu Chui-cheng said Chen is scheduled to visit Washington, D.C. and New York, from July 16-23, where he is expected to attend at least one international symposium and discuss the Taiwanese government's cross-Taiwan Strait policy.

While in Washington, Chen is also expected to meet with officials from the Trump administration, think tank scholars and overseas compatriots to exchange views on issues of mutual concern, including cross-strait policies and the development of cross-strait relations, Chiu said.

Despite discussing the broad outlines of the trip, MAC did not provide any further details.

Based on a tacit understanding with the U.S., the rank and level of officials and personnel Chen is scheduled to meet will not be made public, Chiu noted.

For the minister to go overseas and talk about government policies is a normal and routine activity, he noted, adding that the full itinerary has yet to be finalized. (By Chai Sze-chia and William Yen)