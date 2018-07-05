China's bravado belies worries over trade clashes with US

Investors chat near an electronic board which was turned off after China's stock markets were closed at a brokerage house in Beijing, Thursday, July 5
In this Thursday, July 5, 2018 photo, girls sit in front of an American cosmetics brand's shop window display reading "Greetings from New York City" a
In this Thursday, July 5, 2018 photo, a man talks on his smartphone as he stands outside of an office building and shopping complex in Beijing. In its
In this Thursday, July 5, 2018 photo, a courier sorts through deliveries in the back of his delivery cart along a street in Beijing. In its official d
In this Thursday, July 5, 2018 photo, women look at a smartphone outside of a Tesla showroom at an upscale shopping mall in Beijing. In its official d
A woman sits alone in front of an electronic board which was turned off after China's stock markets were closed at a brokerage house in Beijing, Thurs
People chat with each other in front of an electronic board which was turned off after China's stock markets were closed at a brokerage house in Beiji
In this Thursday, July 5, 2018, photo, a man sits on a promotional gimmick in the form of a bomb and the U.S. flag outside a U.S. apparel shop at a sh
BEIJING (AP) — China says it's girded for a trade war with the U.S. and can give as good as it gets, but behind the official bravado lies a deep unease over trade friction with Washington.
Yu Zhi, an economist in Shanghai, has urged Beijing to "fully estimate the negative impact of the trade war on the Chinese economy" and find ways to avoid a trade war.
The U.S. has threatened to impose 25 percent duties on $34 billion in Chinese products starting Friday and China has said it will fire back with corresponding tariffs.
The trade dispute has roiled the stock market, where the benchmark Shanghai Composite index has tumbled 12 percent in the past two weeks. All told, the U.S. could levy higher taxes on $450 billion in Chinese imports.