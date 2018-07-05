Pakistan vs Australia T20 Scoreboard

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Scoreboard on Thursday of the Twenty20 tri-series match between Pakistan and Australia at Harare Sports Club:

Pakistan

Fakhar Zaman c Maxwell b Stoinis 73

Haris Sohail c Short b Richardson 0

Hussain Talat b Maxwell 30

Sarfraz Ahmed c Carey b Tye 14

Shoaib Malik c Finch b Tye 27

Asif Ali not out 37

Faheem Ashraf c Maxwell b Richardson 0

Shadab Khan c Stoinis b Tye 7

Mohammad Amir not out 0

Extras: (6w) 6

TOTAL: (for 7 wickets) 194

Overs: 20.

Fall of wickets: 1-8, 2-80, 3-107, 4-132, 5-158, 6-176, 7-190.

Did not bat: Shaheen Afridi, Usman Khan.

Bowling: Billy Stanlake 4-0-30-0, Jhye Richardson 4-0-43-2 (4w), Andrew Tye 4-0-35-3 (1w), Marcus Stoinis 3-0-29-1 (1w), Glenn Maxwell 3-0-30-1, Ashton Agar 2-0-27-0.

Australia

D'Arcy Short b Afridi 28

Aaron Finch c Ahmed b Afridi 16

Travis Head b Ashraf 7

Glenn Maxwell lbw b Afridi 10

Nic Maddinson st Ahmed b Shadab Khan 5

Marcus Stoinis c Asif Ali b Usman Khan 16

Alex Carey not out 37

Ashton Agar b Amir 11

Andrew Tye not out 12

Extras: (5lb, 2w) 7

TOTAL: (for 7 wickets) 149

Overs: 20.

Fall of wickets: 1-29, 2-38, 3-49, 4-67, 5-75, 6-106, 7-131.

Did not bat: Jhye Richardson, Billy Stanlake.

Bowling: Mohammad Amir 4-0-25-1, Faheem Ashraf 4-0-30-1, Shaheen Afridi 4-0-37-3 (1w), Shadab Khan 4-0-26-1, Usman Khan 4-0-26-1 (1w).

Toss: Australia.

Result: Pakistan won by 45 runs.

Umpires: Langton Rusere, Zimbabwe, and Russell Tiffin, Zimbabwe.

TV umpire: Jeremiah Matibiri, Zimbabwe. Match referee: Jeff Crowe, New Zealand.