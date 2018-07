HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Pakistan beat Australia by 45 runs in the Twenty20 tri-series match at Harare Sports Club on Thursday.

Pakistan 194-7 (Fakhar Zaman 73, Asif Ali 37 not out; Andrew Tye 3-35), def. Australia 149-7 (Alex Carey 37 not out, D?Arcy Short 28; Shaheen Afridi 3-37) by 45 runs